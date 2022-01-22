Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

