FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces $0.20 Dividend

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of FFD Financial stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.
FFD Financial Company Profile
Read More: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.