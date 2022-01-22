Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Up 0.3%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.89% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

