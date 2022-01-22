Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,427 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 806,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

