FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $34.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.21% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Get FIGS alerts:

NYSE FIGS opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. FIGS has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $139,420,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.