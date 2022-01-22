Financial Survey: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) versus Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bay National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 3.37 $48.33 billion $15.35 9.45 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 38.00% 19.01% 1.30% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bay National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 8 10 0 2.47 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $175.78, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Bay National.

Risk & Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit

Bay National Company Profile

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.