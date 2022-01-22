First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.10.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.