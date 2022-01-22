First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 150,252 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $114,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.