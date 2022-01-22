First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,211 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kinder Morgan worth $73,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,886,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 268,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.