First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,860 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $96,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

