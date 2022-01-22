First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $70,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $217.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.22. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,589 shares of company stock worth $40,712,564 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

