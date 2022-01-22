First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,555 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $63,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.