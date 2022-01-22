First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $48,816.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00.

FSLR stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

