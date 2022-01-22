First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $83.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

