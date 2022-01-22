First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 133.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.83% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

