First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 50.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $173,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.