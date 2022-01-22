First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 50.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:FDEU opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $14.13.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.