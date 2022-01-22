First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $19.87 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.