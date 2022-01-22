First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FPL opened at $5.74 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

