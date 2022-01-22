FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

FE stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

