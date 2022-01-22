Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

