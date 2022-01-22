Flamingo (FLM) Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $34.76 million and $19.38 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.61 or 0.06942617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.22 or 1.00389820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

