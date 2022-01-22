FLETA Price Tops $0.0367 on Top Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $57.33 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

