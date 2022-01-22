FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 250,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,851,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $982.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.24%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

