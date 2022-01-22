Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 606,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $96.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $354,734,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after buying an additional 367,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,111,000 after buying an additional 352,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

