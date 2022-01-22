Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FLGC stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

