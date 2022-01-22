Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.
FMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.
FMX stock opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
