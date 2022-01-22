Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

FMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

FMX stock opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

