Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $63.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.17. 2,028,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 18,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

