Formation Fi (FORM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.98 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $268,591.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.61 or 0.06942617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.22 or 1.00389820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Formation Fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.