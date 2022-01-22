Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in FOX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in FOX by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.69 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

