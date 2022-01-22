Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.17. Approximately 72,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 100,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.87. The stock has a market cap of C$874.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$183.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

