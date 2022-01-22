Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.17. Approximately 72,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 100,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.87. The stock has a market cap of C$874.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$183.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.