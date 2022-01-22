FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $264.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $495,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

