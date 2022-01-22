FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.64 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $508.71 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $33.47 or 0.00095022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,342,153 coins and its circulating supply is 138,472,817 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

