Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Fulgent Genetics worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.45.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

