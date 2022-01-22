Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

FULT stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

