FY2021 Earnings Forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $19.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.04.

Shares of UNH opened at $461.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,335,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

