FY2021 EPS Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Cut by Analyst

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Black Knight in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

BKI stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Black Knight by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Black Knight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after purchasing an additional 281,797 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,043,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

