FY2021 EPS Estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Raised by Analyst

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average is $156.90.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

