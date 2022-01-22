FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of GCO opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. Genesco has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $860.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,682,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

