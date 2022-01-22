FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,255. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

