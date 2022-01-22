Gables Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $8.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,548,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.