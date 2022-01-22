Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.91. 4,895,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

