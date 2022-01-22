Gables Capital Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of GME stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,513,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.19. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

