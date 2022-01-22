Gables Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VUG stock traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.57. 1,909,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,561. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

