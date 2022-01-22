Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

JNJ stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,550,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,542. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.