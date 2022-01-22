Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $36,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

