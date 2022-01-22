Gary L. Crocker Purchases 5,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MACK stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.