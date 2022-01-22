GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $100.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GATX. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.24. 178,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,418. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

