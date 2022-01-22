Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.96) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.23. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 42.20 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.08).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

