GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 983,534 shares.The stock last traded at $33.41 and had previously closed at $33.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

